The 10th edition of Nepal Automobile Dealer’s Association Auto Show is a showcase of automobiles, spare parts and accessories

The 10th edition of Nepal Automobile Dealer’s Association (NADA) Auto Show started on 3 September. The five-day event, organised in collaboration with Global Exposition and Management Service (GEMS), a showcase of automobiles, spare parts and accessories, is being held at Bhrikuti Mandap Exhibition Hall.

With 53 exhibitors displaying their best and latest, over 100 stalls have been opened for visitors. Daihatsu, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Skoda, Suzuki, Tata, Volkswagen, Bajaj, Hero, KTM, Mahindra, Royal Enfield, UM Bikes and Yamaha are among the exhibitors at the autoshow.

The annual autoshow will also see launch of new models from Hero, Honda, Suzuki and Toyota.

Bikes, Sedans and Hatchbacks

Crossovers and SUVs

What's New

What do Nepalis look for when buying a new vehicle?

** Price: It is no surprise that Nepal is a price conscious market.

** Mileage: With the petrol and diesel prices at Rs 135 and Rs 105 respectively, topped with the constant fuel shortages and price hikes, mileage is an important factor.

** Diesel versus petrol: Diesel vehicles, especially SUVs, are popular for commercial use and travel that require long journeys. But for city driving, it’s still petrol.

** Ground clearance: With all the potholes and roads without blacktop, buyers often look under cars before buying them to check the clearance.

** Sturdiness: Warranty, brand loyalty, comfort and safety features are also important.

** Looks: This is quite subjective, but most buyers are looking for a car that looks like a new model.

** Resale value: Car buyers also consider whether their car still fetches a good price after years of use.

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