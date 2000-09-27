Freight movers say there is much pilferage and theft of outbound cargo from the Tribhuvan International Airport. Goods being transported by road are damaged or stolen in India on their way to the ports. A press release by the Nepal Freight Forwarders Association (NFFA) says a consignment shipped to New York sometime ago had been pilfered and scrap paper and other useless material was used to make up for the weight of the stolen goods. NFFA has lodged written protests about the thefts with the concerned government agencies. Officials at the airport say the possibility of goods being stolen from storage is slim and the security of goods on the ramp is the responsibility of the concerned carrier.