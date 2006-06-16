Vijay Motors, Tiny Town Day Care Centre, Healthy Smiles and Photo Concern were recently honoured with 'Excellence in Customer Service' awards from The New Era Career Development Institute. The prizes are part of New Era's Customer Focus Year 2006 project, which aims to help the 110 participating organisations identify drawbacks to providing customer service, project a more positive image and maintain long-term customer relations.
Caring for customers
Business Briefs | From Issue #302 (June 16-22, 2006)