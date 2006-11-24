Carlsberg Classic Golf winner Business Briefs | From Issue #324 (November 24-30, 2006)

Dawa Sherpa won the Carlsberg Classic Golf Tournament 2006 held at the Royal Nepal Golf Club (RNGC) Saturday. Sherpa won the two-day tournament organised by Carlsberg in coordination with RNGC. Gopal Chitrakar was declared runner-up.

Sherpa won an all-expenses paid trip to Malaysia to represent Nepal in the Malaysian Open ProAm 2007 along with a trophy and other gift hampers that he received today. Chitrakar got a two-way ticket to Pokhara, two-night stay at Hotel Shangri-La Resort, Pokhara, and one day's play at Himalayan Golf Course in Pokhara to go with a trophy and Carlsberg gift hampers.

