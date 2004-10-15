Beer meets the greens with the Carlsberg Golf Tournament 2004. This six-day golfing event, from 12-17 October, is being held at Kathmandu's Royal Golf Club. The Carlsberg Nepal PGA Championship events, which conclude on 15 October, include 15 prizes with the winner receiving a cash prize of Rs 35,000. The Carlsberg Golf Classic events, for amateur golfers, will be held on 16 and 17 October, and the winner will get a chance to represent Nepal in the Carlsberg Malaysian Open Pro Am Event 2005 on an all expenses paid trip to Malaysia.