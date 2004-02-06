Cartoon joint venture

Bigben is the symbol of the cooperation between Biggyan, an 8th grader from Chitwan and Bernard, a travel writer and expedition leader. Bernard taught art in Europe, and drew street scenes wherever he went. Last year Bernard taught Biggyan the basics in watercolours and this year they started doing cartoons, some mildly satirical.

“I realised that Nepal has very few creative cartoonists,” says Bernard. “I was dismayed at seeing your national papers sporting mostly poor American cartoons.” Bernard hopes the cartoons will instill self-confidence in Biggyan and be a vehicle for his creativity. Welcome to the world of Demo the yellow rhino, the long-awaited Nepal tourism mascot, and his other friends.



To be serialised in this space in Nepali Times every week.



It's raining rhinos!