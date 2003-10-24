Long before the Supreme Court of Japan sentenced Govinda P Mainali to life imprisonment this week, his case was already making headlines in Japan and here in Nepali Times ('Here comes the story of Govinda Mainali,' #39, 'Radha visits Govinda in jail', #77). In 2000, Mainali was acquitted by Tokyo District Court but the verdict was reversed eight months later by Tokyo High Court. His retrial and unnecessary detention sparked protests from human rights groups. After a protracted battle in court and several attempts at extradition to Nepal, Mainali was found guilty of murdering a Japanese woman from Tokyo Electric Power Co in 1997. "Unless Govinda Prasad Mainali lodges another appeal, the Tokyo High Court's ruling that he be imprisoned for life will be final," reports Japan's Mainichi News.

