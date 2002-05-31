The Appellate Court of Lalitpur has quashed the writ of the Chaudhary Group challenging the Nepal Indosuez Bank Ltd. and its parent French bank Cr?dit Agricole (# CHK). The court came to this decision on 22 May, almost a month after the deal between the NIBL and another group of investors was formalised (on 25 April). The new promoters control 50 percent of NIBL stock, the Rastriya Banajya Bank and Rastriya Beema Sansthan 15 percent each, and the remaining 20 percent is held by the general public.1

