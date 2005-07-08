Siddharth Thapa,
Kathmandu
Manjushree Thapa's 'Let's talk about caste' got me thinking about what should come first: democracy or social inclusion. I guess the answer is both should move ahead simultaneously. Only after that can we create a Nepali society which is more just, democratic, prosperous and free from exploitation. Otherwise nothing can be achieved in the real sense. The two movements complement each other totally: we can't imagine a caste-free and inclusive society in any authoritarian or totalitarian regimes. History of the past 200 years is evidence. Dalits were excluded from state governance, and have been treated worse than animals: at least animals are touchable and allowed to enter houses but dalits are not. The Panchayat abolished untouchability but this was done less for their liberation than to distract them from joining the democratic movement. An authoritarian regime will not be acceptable to dalits even if it starts something positive for their upliftment. It will just be another lollipop. It was in the democracy period of 1990-2003 that the untouchability issue came to the fore and compelled all policy makers, development workers and rulers, to at least think and talk about it. But, as the parties themselves were not inclusive and just talked instead of doing anything in the real sense, we were excluded during this peroid too. It is revealing that no dalit ever got a cabinet position during the democracy period. Parties can start by being more socially inclusive themselves from the grassroots to central levels and putting forward concrete policies and programs for the total eradication of untouchability and exclusion in this ongoing democratic struggle.Dharma Swarnakar,