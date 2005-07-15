Bhumika Ghimire,
Having seen Ashmina Ranjit's performance at my college here in the US I am very dissappointed to say it was nothing close to the hype that it received in your review ('Into the heart of darkness', #254). It is a dull, unoriginal, and highly boring performance and I am quite surprised that a newspaper of your stature has stooped so low. Ms Ranjit's performance was devoid of any of the special mentions that your reviewer portrays and in no way can we relate her description of a cow to the current situation in Nepal. It is an affront to our country and its artistic community to have such feeble performances.Nripesh Dhungel,
Bard College, USA
CK Lal got a little carried away by alliteration in 'Our 3Ms' (State of the State, #255). Nevertheless, I'd like to build on the theme:Modern Marvels
MP: Member of Parliament.
MP 1: Military Police #1.
MP 2: Maoists Parties Palace
All have forgotten
the most important part,
the people.
MP 3: More Power (to the) People Period.
Plug it in
Plug in on
Plug it on your head
to the beat of
Hear no evil
to the sound of
Do no evil
to the rhythm of
Say no evil.
Lord have mercy
Hare Pasupatinath.
S N Singh,
All in the same boat