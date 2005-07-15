Having seen Ashmina Ranjit's performance at my college here in the US I am very dissappointed to say it was nothing close to the hype that it received in your review ('Into the heart of darkness', #254). It is a dull, unoriginal, and highly boring performance and I am quite surprised that a newspaper of your stature has stooped so low. Ms Ranjit's performance was devoid of any of the special mentions that your reviewer portrays and in no way can we relate her description of a cow to the current situation in Nepal. It is an affront to our country and its artistic community to have such feeble performances.

CK Lal got a little carried away by alliteration in 'Our 3Ms' (State of the State, #255). Nevertheless, I'd like to build on the theme:

I agree with Manjushree Thapa that the caste system is still very much a part of Nepali society ('Let's talk about caste', #254) but I don't agree with categorising people on the basis of their caste and then forming an opinion whether they are capable or not. It is ok to be a Chetteri and hold a high position if that person is there because of his knowledge and experience. Just being from a so-called 'under-represented caste' does not entitle someone special treatment irrespective of capability. Let us have a merit-based society, not a caste-based one.MP: Member of Parliament.MP 1: Military Police #1.MP 2: Maoists Parties PalaceAll have forgottenthe most important part,the people.MP 3: More Power (to the) People Period.Plug in onPlug it on your headto the beat ofHear no evilto the sound ofDo no evilto the rhythm ofSay no evil.Lord have mercyHare Pasupatinath.