MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

The roads in Kathmandu may be getting too narrow for the increasing number of vehicles and it now takes over an hour to cross Bagmati Bridge, but this hasn't dampened the appetite for new cars and new models.

Streetwise, nippy and surprisingly spacious, Hyundai's i10 has finally made its debut in Nepal after collecting numerous awards worldwide. Binita Pradhan of AVCO International says her phones are ringing off the hook in Nepal from potential buyers.

AVCO International is the sole distributor in Nepal of the Korean car company, Hyundai, and has been in the business for 13 years. "A car is no longer a luxury for a selected few like it used to be. Owning a vehicle has now become a necessity," explains Pradhan. While Hyundai is fighting the global stagnation in car sales worldwide, local sales in Nepal are on the rise.

Pradhan says the i10 is perfect for the consumer who can't afford a luxury car but wants something a notch above the compact cars available. AVCO has brought in three models of i10- D-lite, Era and Magna but higher-end models Sportz and Esta are also available by order.

Paavan Mathema