In my opinion there is nothing contrary to what Nanda Rana (#141) which led to the subsequent comment made by Badri Rai in the 'Letters' section of #142. Both are right, since what they talk of are two sides of the same coin. Our planet is being systematically plundered by humans, the earth's most dangerous species. We need more people like both of them. In the present context, even wildlife must pay for itself in order to survive. There is no other way. That's the junction where both the opinions of both Rana and Rai intersect.



Deepak S Rana,

Tahachal