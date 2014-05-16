13 May, Facebook entry of Ujjan Shrestha’s sister Sabitri Shrestha. One of those accused of killing Ujjan, Pushkar Gautam (pic, right) was arrested in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Our entire family is grateful to the government and the police for arresting Puskar Gautam, who was involved in the murder of my brother, Ujjan Kumar Shrestha. But we fear that there will soon be protests against the arrests. Despite such protests, we do not want the government to back down from punishing the culprits. We request the government and the police to implement the Supreme Court’s order by arresting the main mastermind behind the murder, Bal Krishna Dhungel, within 24 hours and bring him and the rest to court for a proper investigation so that justice can be restored.