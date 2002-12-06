Caution Gorkhapatra, 3 December From The Nepali Press | From Issue #122 (December 6-12, 2002)

Excerpts of Senior Advocate Ganesh Raj Sharma's interview on Nepal Television.



Those who resorted to pelting stones in 1990 now face bomb explosions. In the future another force could emerge in Nepal against the Maoists. Only a strong system can protect democracy or the Maoists.



People who benefited from the instability in Nepal want to prolong this situation. They think everyone will finally have to seek their patronage. In this light, the present instability doesn't favour any domestic force. At present, all Nepalis face changing tides. In these trying hours we should be very cautious, and exercise restraint. We have allowed others 'to fish in the troubled waters' of our own making.



Monarchy in Nepal is a symbol of national unity. Talk of a constituent assembly has no relevance under the present circumstances. The history of monarchy in Nepal is quite long and has always provided for a 'sentimental unity' among the people. No other institution could unify a country as diverse as Nepal, and our people have always honoured the monarchy.