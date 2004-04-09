CDO Parajuli Annapurna Post, 8 April From The Nepali Press | From Issue #191 (April 9-15, 2004)

After the Maoists assault on Beni was over, they called on us to surrender. It was around 9:30 in the morning. I gave myself up after hiding under a bed in the LDO guesthouse. We had to walk the whole day and night carrying heavy loads of grenades from morning to late afternoon along dangerous trails. I was afraid that the grenades would explode if I accidentally bumped into something. DSP Rana Bahadur Gautam, whom I saw only after four days in Tarakhola at Baglung, told me that he had to carry grenades as well. He was in a bad condition, handcuffed and with a bullet wound in his abdomen.



It was a hard trek up and down the steep mountains, through forests and snow-bound passes over 13,000ft. After 13 days, we reached Rolpa's Thawang and it was there we heard the news on the rebels' radio about Kofi Annan's call for peace talks. We were introduced to Pasang, who was exceedingly polite and treated us with respect. The Maoists told us that they would release us through ICRC and treat us as per international human rights norms and the Geneva Convention. We were relieved when the ICRC delegates arrived and told us that we were being released without any conditions and harm from the Maoists. My health has deteriorated and I suffered psychological trauma. But as soon as I am better, I will go back to my post in Myagdi.