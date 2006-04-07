The Maoists' announcement that they have ended all military activities in Kathmandu is probably aimed at countering the government's noise about rebels infiltrating the seven parties' peaceful movement. This will definitely help to promote trust and keep the protest programs peaceful. But compared to the rest of the country, there is still no active Maoist presence in the capital. For this reason, the announcement is hardly significant. Instead, it only widens the gulf between Kathmandu and the rest of Nepal, reinforcing feelings of inequality between citizens of the same country. What is needed now is trust between the parties and Maoists. The rebels can play the main role in bringing the masses to the streets to protest the king's imperialistic and autocratic rule. But first, they have to admit that they have been making people attend their programs at gunpoint, forcing them to pay donations and sowing destruction. As for the parties, it is immoral for them to organise the nationwide strike without considering that ordinary civilians will be the ones directly affected. Finally, if both the Maoists and parties want peace through democracy, they must opt for a nationwide ceasefire instead of a strike.