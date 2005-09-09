Is somebody going nuts? A ceasefire during Dasain/Tihar and then back to the killing fields. (Nepali Times/nepalnews.com Internet poll #263) Sounds as if the current fighting's some kind of occupation not taken seriously enough by the gu-ay daura suruwal, pot-bellied politicians like India-tilted Girija Koirala who have destroyed Nepal. Rather than the ceasefire during this festive occasion why not let the military and insurgents carry on so that this time families needn't shop for firecrackers?



Wakey, wakey-the inferno is getting bigger and bigger while India is adding more ghee to the hom.



Yagya Rai,

Farnborough, UK



