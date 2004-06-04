The third Nepal Himalayan Festival, organised by the Nepali Association in the UK and hosted by Manchester City Council at the town hall, will feature talks, food, arts and artefacts. The festival has attracted an impressive line-up of civic and celebrity support, including entertainer and hill-walking enthusiast Mike Harding. The event will be inaugurated by the Nepali ambassador to the UK and features a lecture on mountaineering by Doug Scott, the first Briton to reach the summit of Everest.