Bhaktapur's landmark Nyatapola Temple has been standing for 300 years now and the municipality wants to celebrate that anniversary in style. The festivities are to include photo and painting exhibitions, symposia and conservation awareness-building campaigns , all between 5-11 July 2002. Nyatapola was built in 1701 during the reign of King Bhupatindra Malla, and was among the few Bhaktapur monuments that survived the Great Earthquake of 1934.