Manisha Koirala, Rajesh Hamal and Sunil Thapa are joining Malcolm McDowell, Michael Imperioli, Scott Glenn, Nuno Bettencourt, Chris Adler, Reinhold Messner, and many more, to drive 10 donated fire engines from Birganj to Kathmandu. The Nepal Fire Truck Expedition will be crowd funded. To learn more visit https://expedition.koboldwatch.com.

Turkish cargo

Widening its pharmaceutical transportation service, Turkish Cargo has introduced two new stations, Brussels and Atlanta, after receiving QEP Accreditation from Envirotainer. Special Envirotainer containers are used to ship pharmaceutical products.

Bigger Kinley

Coca-Cola has launched a 1-litre pack of its Kinley brand drinking water in Nepal. Manufactured in Nepal, Coke says the water will use an eight-step purification process.

Yeti drill

Yeti Airlines has donated its retired BAE Systems Jetstream 41 aircraft to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal at Gautam Buddha Airport in Bhairahawa. It will be used for fire rescue and emergency evacuation training drills.

Cakes galore

Hotel Shangri-La engaged guests from various professions in its annual cake mixing program on 26 November. The ingredients will be blended with cake batter on Christmas Eve to produce bakery items.