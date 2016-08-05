Infinite Enterprises was recently appointed as the authorised distributor of Cello products in Nepal. One of the largest manufacturers of plastic products in India, Cello offers a wide range of lifestyle products.

NIC on credit

NIC Asia Bank launched its Visa credit card recently, with the aim of providing convenient banking facilities to its customers. The bank provides an easy-to-pay option when the full credit limit is reached: customers can pay within 15 to 45 working days through its internet banking system or eSewa portal.

Convenience banking

Prabhu Bank inaugurated its extension counter in the Tilganga Eye Hospital premises recently. Hospital visitors can utilise the services of the counter from 8 am to 5 pm. The bank also hopes that the counter will cater to the banking needs of the doctors and other employees of the hospital.

Talent unleashed

Asian Paints Nepal concluded the All Nepal Architectural Student Design Competition with an award ceremony this week. 29 students and seven colleges were selected for the finals, with Prakash Maharjan of Pulchowk Campus bagging the first prize of Rs 70,000.

Tickets and treats

Qatar Airways has rolled out a promotional sale in Nepal, during which passengers can enjoy benefits and save up to 50 per cent. The promotion will run until 5 August 2016, and is valid for travel between 1 August 2016 and 31 March 2017. It also offers double Qmiles and Qpoints as part of the Privilege Club program.

Flying stars

Team Nepal’s Olympic squad flew with Etihad Airways to South America to compete in the two-week long sporting event in Brazil. The airline, which currently operates daily flights from Kathmandu to Abu Dhabi with connections to cities across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, hosted players including the South Asian Games judo gold medallist Phupu Lhama Khatri on the flight.