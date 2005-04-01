It is unfortunate that better quality journals like yours have been lumped together with the gutter press and suffer from censorship due to the emergency. Yellow journalists had free reign during the past 15 years of dirty party politics whereby they were bought and sold to print filth. Wouldn't it be great if only these irresponsible journalists were flushed down the toilet and papers like yourself were allowed to print in a free spirit?



P Gurung,

Kathmandu