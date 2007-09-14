

KIRAN PANDAY

Nepali Congress leader Sujata Koirala shocked everyone by her pro views of a ceremonial monarchy. At a time when senior leaders are keeping quiet due to fear of wrath of India and the Maoists, Sujata bravely came out and said: "NC should not accept the Maoist proposal of moving towards a republic, the party should consider the 'baby king' option for now." Since her public statement, Maoists and other pro-republic supporters have started criticising her, while some have commended her for being so frank. Some have even compared her to a young GP Koirala who was known for his bluntness.



You are not amongst king Gyanendra's favourites, so why are you supporting him?

I am not supporting the king, I have always been against autocratic monarchy. However, I believe that the end of a monarch's tyranny should not be the opportunity for the rise of some other despot.



So you think making Nepal into a republic will open the doors for other despots?

Yes, the Maoists. They are neither for republic nor democracy. They want a new people's republic, meaning rule where there's a dominance of communist ideologies. They have not joined the peace process after changing ideologically or spiritually. The Maoists do not have good intentions, which is why people like us fear that when a republic is established, it will give birth to another autocracy.

If a ceremonial monarchy is the way to go, why not keep king Gyanendra?

He betrayed the people by taking democracy away from them and he should be punished for his mistakes. But king Gyanendra and monarchy are two different things. Just because the king is bad does not mean the entire system of monarchy is bad.

Your father and Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala is advocating republicanism while you are supporting the monarchy?

First of all, I haven't heard Girijababu say he will only support the proposal of turning Nepal into a republic and is against the idea of a ceremonial monarch. He has made big contributions to Nepal's democratic process, and his greatest concern is how to save democracy. I am a staunch democrat. I believe that if saving democracy means going for a republic, I will absolutely support that. Having said that, if a republic is established under the leadership of NC it will work, but not if the Maoists take the lead of establishing the republic. Supporting republic now means supporting Maoist autocracy.



So is it fair to say that your party, NC is assisting the Maoists?

No. I will raise this issue in the general committee meeting. NC leaders are worried about the future of democracy, not the Maoists' republic.