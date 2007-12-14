Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala had UN Secretary General's Special Representative Ian Martin and the United Nations Resident Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nepal Matthew Kahane as eye-witnesses when he announced this week that elections are not going to happen.

It seems that the disagreement mainly between the NC and the Maoists is so terminal that the deadlock will be prolonged until the possibility of polls within 2064 becomes impossible. Koirala suggested a delaying tactic himself: a national conference of the parties. Why? The only reason can be to allow the elections to lapse again.

After all, the interim constitution gives the leadership of the seven political parties unrestrained power to do as they wish. They haven't done much for months except hold endless, fruitless discussions.

Holding of constituent assembly elections was the main agenda of the interim government. As prime minister, Koirala has failed to deliver. He tried to deflect attention by blaming his interlocutors of a lack of vision. He is wrong. The Maoists have a very clear vision. They have said categorically they don't want an election they can't win. The UML is into opportunism,so Madhab Nepal will make best use of whatever deal is offered to him by either the Maoists or monarchists. The political party that really lacks a vision for the future is Koirala's NC.

In any case, it is the insincerity about polls rather than a lack of vision that is the problem. History had given Koirala a unique opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of the people. He has been found wanting. But it is never too late to make amends, and Koirala the statesman must prevail over Koirala the politico.

The signs don't bode well. He is dividing and ruling within his own party by pitting monarchists against republicans to retain control. He needs to come out clearly on issues like 'baby king', federalism and restructuring of the state. And then he needs to assert his authority and declare constituent assembly elections.

Polls have to be held, with the Maoists if possible but even without them if necessary. If Koirala doesn't have what it takes to face that challenge squarely, he has no business being the head of government as well as the state.