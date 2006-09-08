

CEREMONIAL ROLE: King Gyanendra and Queen Komal watch as the Kumari's chariot is pulled past in Basantapur during Indra Jatra on Wednesday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



WHO HE?: President of FNCCI, Chandi Raj Dhakal (extreme left) shares the podium with Maoists Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Nanda Kishore Pun and Saligram Jammarkatel (l-r) at a mass meeeting of the Maoist-affiliated trade union at Khula Manch on Wednesday. Industrialist Dhakal has been blacklisted for being a wilful defaulter.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



OPEN ARMS: Chief of Army Staff Rukmangat Katuwal hugs double athletic gold winner and member of Nepal Army's Tribhuvan Club, Rajendra Bhandari, at a ceremony to honour sportsmen returning from the SAG games on Sunday.

(NEPALNEWS.COM/ RAM HUMAGAIN)



GRIDLOCKED: An ambulance is stuck at Ratna Park on Tuesday as taxi and microbus drivers protesting the murder of a cab driver blocked roads all over the city.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



BRIGHT SPARKS: Suhrid Jyoti, Suruchi Jyoti, and Abheek Jyoti of the Jyoti Group raise the trophy they won at the Surya Lights Brainstorm corporate quiz organised by boss magazine at Soaltee Crowne Plaza on Tuesday. To the side is Harsh Madhav Dar, CEO of Surya Nepal.

(KIRAN PANDAY)