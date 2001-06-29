I have been reading all the news reports on websites on the brutal royal massacre in Nepal. Yours is the only paper confidently reporting and presenting Dipendra as the killer. No other Nepali newspaper could point it out so directly, simply because there is no evidence to do that. You may not like to listen conspiracy theories, but how you could so easily conclude that Dipendra alone could carry out so many killings? I don't understand how you could support the probe report without a single question. Why was there no post-mortem? We understand your situation: you must be able to show your chakari to the new king Gyanendra and his killer son Paras. Your paper has lost the credibility it had gained with me over the past months.



GP Bhattrai,

Koln, Germany



Thank you at Nepali Times for being one of the few beacons of truth from Nepal during this whole sad, sorry episode. You alone have shown you have the courage to stand up and criticise officials for keeping information from the people, while steadfastly maintaining your effort to confirm and reconfirm the truth however unbelievable and unpalatable it may be. My question though is this: is anyone there listening to you?



Rita Rai

London