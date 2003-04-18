A priceless 400-year-old manuscript depicting tantric energy centres of the human body was stolen from the Patan Museum on Tuesday afternoon. One of the main exhibits, it was housed in a special showcase (see pic). The item is originally from Bhaktapur, and had been returned to Nepal by a museum in Vienna. This first-ever art robbery from Nepal's best museum in broad daylight has opened up questions about the safety of other priceless religious objects housed there. Interpol has been notified.