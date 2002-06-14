Why in your editorial, "A similar path" (#95) do you compare Nepal to Peru? The Shining Path did not even get a chance to shine there. I for one remain baffled about why both genuine pro-democracy forces and those who purportedly espouse Maoism cannot show their faces in front of the Nepali people. You may be right: Deuba may be giving everyone a chance to dance. Thanks also to Kunda Dixit for his excellent evaluation ("One year later," #96) of the one year rule of King Gyanendra. The king certainly seems to be the only person who has abided by Nepal's democratic constitution just like his elder brother late King Birendra. Maybe now Nepalis will unite once again as a nation and march on the difficult highway of progress.



Jack Prasai,

Botswana