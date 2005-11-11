Congratulations, Mr Lokendra Bahadur Chand, you got your son back. Sadly, the same can't be said about the hundreds of Nepali parents who have had their children abducted or disappeared and have no one to turn to help them and no way of knowing where they are, or if they are even alive. Although you fared far better than other parents, hopefully it will propel you into action to make sure no other Nepali parent has to go through what you did.



P Joshi,

Kathmandu