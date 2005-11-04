Maoists have abducted industrialist Arun Chand from Chuha village in Kailali district, where he had gone to reopen his Bahulinga Sugar Mills. Son of former Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand, Arun Chand was reportedly kidnapped on 27 October but his family delayed contacting authorities hoping he would be released after talks with Maoists. Mill management had apparently not received previous Maoist threats but were warned to pay all dues owed to sugarcane farmers.