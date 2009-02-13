CHANGE

After a long war we had hoped that there would finally be positive change, but it looks like the government is pushing us back to the dark ages in more ways than one (Editorial, 'Citizen Dahal', #437). The energy crisis is just one example. What if we just stopped paying our electricity bills? Then there is the sinister attempt to muzzle the media to stifle any criticism. The Nepali people are now too alert to allow the media to be gagged. It is a pity that after a people's movement, sacrifice by thousands of Nepalis and optimism after the elections those hopes are being dashed.

S Ranjit, email

* Some Nepalis may have really believed the 10-year war and the people's movement was to improve the lives of the poor. You just look around today and you can see it was all hogwash. Your editorial calling on the Maoists to publicly renounce violence is powerful (#437). The ruling party's mafia-style unions are crippling the last bit of economy that still survived. There is no doubt about it, the Maoists want a totalitarian regime. Anyone who harbours any doubt on that score (especially the Europeans) are looking at the world through rose-tinted glasses. The end justifies the means: threats, intimidation, extortion, murders. Any talk about a democratic process is just a way to buy more time. Nepal's democracy is under attack, don't trust a word they say.

Luba Svrcina, email

WAIT AND WATCH

When you assume that India is the key player in the Madhes, there is nothing left for national parties to do ('Wait and watch,' #436). This is exactly the wrong base the Panchayatis played their politics on and blackmailed the NC. Are you encouraging parties to line up outside the Indian embassy or take a plane to Delhi every time the Tarai is discussed? Is that what you want the political parties to do? Or are you trying to scare off Pahadis so that the region ultimately becomes a part of Bihar or UP?

Kamal Kishor, email

DNA PIONEERS

It was good to read about the establishment of a molecular-based lab in Nepal ('New firm pioneers DNA testing,' #436). However, the swab samples of the dead chicken from poultry farms in Jhapa was tested in Nepal at the Central Veterinary Laboratory first and found positive. The samples were then sent to the UK-based OIE to reconfirm the tests. RT-PCR is the fastest way to test for avain flu virus among many others like HA/HI. These tests are available in Nepal's Central Veterinary Laboratory.

Sital Kaji Shrestha,

Research Scholar,

GADVASU, India

GOING UP

I am disappointed in Nepali Times for publishing what appears to be a sponsored six-page promotion on housing complexes. As a neighbour of one of these upcoming 'iconic creations' I can assure you there is no attempt to develop them as responsible, integral parts of the local communities. There is not even a proper access road, the designs are not environmentally friendly, no attempt is made to develop the local economy. The colonies introduce their own supermarket, grocery stores, food delivery, clubs, and other facilities so these new neighbourhoods lead an isolated, parasitic lifestyle behind mighty walls, while the communities suffer increased water shortage, noise and waste pollution, blocked roads and loss of view. Condominium owners might have bought 'complete peace of mind', 'an enchanting lifestyle' and 'lush green ambiance', but that is exactly what they took away from us neighbours.

Lucia de Vries,

Dobighat