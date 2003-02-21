Nepal's oldest hospital, Bir Hospital, will soon transform into the Nepal Academy for Medical Science (NAMS). In association with 10 other major hospitals in the Valley, NAMS will provide basic and advanced medical training for health care personnel. "NAMS alone can't provide training in all disciplines, it will co-ordinate with other specialised hospitals," said Dr. Upendra Devkota, Minister of Health. Minister Devkota added that to join NAMS, a doctor must have at least one year's experience in a district hospital. The course will begin with 30 doctors. "The specialisation course will reduce the number of MBBS doctors going abroad," said Dr Manohar Lal Shrestha, director of the Bir Hospital. He also pledged quality medical services at affordable prices to the public.