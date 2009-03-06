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JOHN CHILD
Adoctor, a businessman and a professor, who formed a unique trans-continental partnership to support education in Nepal, have proved how a little money goes a long way if it is invested in girl's education.
California professor Jeffrey Kottler first came to Nepal in 2003 to teach counseling, but saw that girls weren't going to school and decided to do something about it. Kiran Regmi is a Nepali physician and professor dedicated to improving health in rural Nepal. Digumber Piya is a businessman, philanthropist and community activist.
Together, the three set up the Madhav Ghimire Foundation, named after Kiran's father and Nepal's poet laureate.
Kottler says admiringly, "Kiran is the most accomplished woman I know, with a medical degree, masters degrees in public health and anthropology, and a doctorate."
From that first girl in 2003, the Madhav Ghimire Foundation now supports 73 students. It plans to add 25 more this year, some of them gifted Sherpa girls whose fathers have died in climbing accidents.Scholarship students are promised that as long as their work continues to be excellent, the foundation will pay for their education as far as they can carry it. The project has grown rapidly and the girls have started going to college. Now to meet the demand the budget will need to grow to Rs 80 million.
The payoff for the foundation's work is years away, when the girls graduate to become doctors, nurses and teachers. But, says Kiran Regmi: "It has been shown over and over again that investing in girls' education is the most cost-effective way to bring development to a society."
John Child
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