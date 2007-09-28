There has never been any love lost between NC-D chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba and the Maoists. The former prime minister labelled the Maoists as terrorists and put a price tag on the heads of their leaders. Once, the Maoists even tried to blow up Deuba's entourage in Kailali.

Deuba used to praise Prachanda as a courageous politician but when he was betrayed he started calling Prachanda a back-stabber. That is why it comes as a huge surprise when Deuba sticks up for the Maoists. Last Friday in Pokhara, Deuba even went as far as saying that an election without the Maoists would not count.

At a time when everyone is condemning the decision to pull out of government and oppose the constituent assembly election, Deuba's support of the Maoist agenda has surprised everyone. Not only that but Deuba plans to change the government's agenda.

Certain leftist factions among the government have suggested making Deuba the prime minister. When elections don't happen, Girija Koirala will be too frail to continue as prime minister anymore. These factions have spread the information that the only person both the international and national community trust is Sher

Bahadur Deuba.

Engaged in this conspiracy, Deuba has also managed to delay Congress unity. Is there not a fear that Deuba, caught up in this grand plan, might sink the country by letting it fall into the hands of the extreme left and destroy everything that democracy has sought to build?