Five opposition parties submitted their formal charge-sheet to the Prime Minister on 5 February. Their conclusion: he should resign for having "totally" failed to solve the problems facing the country. PM Koirala is charged with failing to maintain law and order. "In many parts of the country, it has become difficult even to feel government presence," the memorandum says. It has also been accused of taking a stand suppressing the Maoists instead of trying to solve the problem through talks, which they fear will lead to huge loss of life and property. The five parties also blame the government for failing to bring the Maoists to the table despite the rebels' willingness to start a dialogue.



Signatories to the petition include top leaders of four communist parties in parliament, including the main opposition UML and the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party. The Prime Minister is also accused of failing to keep prices down, borrowing over the legal limits and disregarding the orders of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The opposition also finds the government at fault for creating an Armed Police Force through ordinance, when it should have been discussed in parliament. Another charge: not extending the term of the Special Election Courts that are still hearing cases related to last parliamentary elections.



On corruption control the opposition says the government has not just failed to control it but has been involved in it. That's in reference to the PAC decision on the Lauda Air deal. It rules that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) suspended the executive chairman of the Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation on that basis and also "forced" the tourism minister to resign. Arguing that the investigations were now pointing towards the prime minister, they want him to resign to allow the law take its course. As an afterthought, the five also say that comments made by the "head of a diplomatic mission" (US Ambassador) on the "problems of governance and corruption" should help helped the prime minister to understand the seriousness of the situation.