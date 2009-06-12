A convoy of 30 battery-operated cars, scooters and three wheelers will travel in an electric vehicle rally between the Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to Banepa on Saturday to raise awareness about people disabled by spinal injuries as well as to promote renewable energy.

All the vehicles taking part will be sponsored and the money raised will go for the care and support of patients at the Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Centre in Banepa. The rally will be flagged off at 8 am Saturday by entertainer Madan Krishna Shrestha and the cars will make the 60 km roundtrip to Banepa.

Altogether 30 vehicles will be participating, including more than 24 Reva cars, Nepal-made Safa tempos, and newly introduced battery-powered scooters. The participants will include individual owners of electric vehicles as well as organisations such as ICIMOD, GTZ, WFP, the Norwegian and US embassies. The umbrella organisation Electric Vehicles Association of Nepal (EVAN) will also be taking part.

http://www.sirc.org.np/

Revenue shortfall

The government has raised Rs 115.9 billion in revenues in the first 10 months of the current tax year, Rs 15 billion less than its target.

One stop

Nepal Bankers' Association, Nepal Rastra Bank and other financial institutions are joining forces to introduce a clearing house to allow Nepalis to cash or pay in cheques anywhere in the country. The bidding process for setting up the hardware and software requirements for the clearing house has already begun.

Nepali Potter

Sunbird Publishers is releasing the first of J.K. Rowling's hit Harry Potter books Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in Nepali after a young reader from Gorkha requested for the books to be translated via a letter in The Kathmandu Post. Already translated in 67 languages, the series have sold more the 400 million copies worldwide.

'Morning after'

Nepal CRS Company has launched e-CON, an emergency contraceptive pill that prevents unwanted pregnancy. The pill is effective if taken within five days of unprotected sex. E-CON is available for Rs 50.

Free Fedora

Fedora 10, a free Linux-based computer operating system, is now available for people who want to avoid the Microsoft Windows system. Fedora 10, code-named Leonidas, is free and open source software (FOSS) which was developed by the Fedora Project, a community of people across the globe.

Flying higher

Yeti Airlines has launched its first Pilatus Porter, PC-6, a multi-purpose airplane best for short take off and landing. Yeti intends to add two more PC-6 aircrafts to its fleet.

Drink in Rome

Lager brewer Carlsberg is attempting to up sales by giving away two tickets to visit Italian capital Rome and its bars. Under the 'Best Bar Tour' scheme consumers receive a coupon with every Carlsberg purchase.

Facelift

Yamaha has upgraded its FZ-16 bike and launched FZ-S. Yamaha's dealers in Nepal, Morang Auto Works will distribute the bikes.