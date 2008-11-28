Charity walk

Four hundred in Kathmandu took part in a walkathon on 15 November to raise funds and support blind and visually impaired people. Organised by the Standard Chartered Bank the money collected from the walk was invested in one of the bank's charitable initiatives.

Granted

The Rotary Club of Patan has been awarded a grant to expand the Nepal Disability Awareness Program to seven districts in the country. The funds will be invested in an education project for the disabled in partnership with other organisations already working in the field. A call centre is also set to be established.

Branching out

Prime Bank has opened new branches in Lagankhe, New Baneshwor and Balaju. The banks are equipped with the latest facilities including SMS and e-banking. The bank has also recently opened new branches in Dharan, Bharatpur and Pokhara.

NEW PRODUCTS

GO BANANAS: Sujal Foods, which already has lemon and spearmint flavored gums, has launched a new banana flavoured gum. The gums, which are manufactured in Nepal, are available for Rs 1 per piece and Rs 5 per packet.