As a member of the Rajbiraj community I feel compelled to write after reading Prashant Jha's degrading article about our fine city ("Rajbiraj revisited", #103). Rajbiraj may be lacking some of the characteristics of the bigger cities in Nepal, but therein lies its character. The East-West Highway passing by Rajbiraj may be the best thing that ever happened to us. The screaming horns of Tata trucks and the industrial sprawl and pollution of larger cities are pleasantly absent. The small community atmosphere coupled with the conveniences of larger places give Rajbiraj its charm. The only thing lacking in the population is a sense of self-esteem and confidence due to the focus people in Nepal have on places like Kathmandu Valley. Needless to say Rajbiraj has the best paan and the most beautiful cows in the country.



Ruby Lal Das,

Rajbiraj