

CHARRED REMAINS: Workes remove a police van that was torched by rioters in Boudha on Thursday morning during a protest by micro-bus drivers after one of them was allegedly beaten by traffic police . KIRAN PANDAY



SOLEMN PLEDGE: Prime Minister Girija Koirala issuing the oath of office to the four new ministers in his cabinet at the National Planning Commission on Tuesday . He also named seven state ministers. KIRAN PANDAY



MUMMIFIED: The statue of King Tribhuban in Banepa was cocooned this week by Maoist posters carrying the visage of Comrade Prachanda. SAMEER DIXIT



OPERATION CLEANUP: The Armed Police Force detachment in Simkot was mobilised to clean up the premises of the Humla District Hospital last Friday under the initiative of the CDO, police and Nepal Trust Austria. PITAMBER SHARMA



LIGHTING THE PATH: Activists light candles at the 2006 International AIDS memorial held at Shiva Parbati Dabali in Kathmandu Darbar Square on Sunday. MIN BAJRACHARYA