Chasing Maoists Nepalipatra, 12 October From The Nepali Press | From Issue #65 (October 19-25, 2001)

Locals from Jorpati village in Dhankuta chased away representatives of the "peoples' government" recently. Uday Bahadur Basnet, formerly of the Marxist-Leninists, joined the Maoists and was made leader of the local people's government. He ordered the villagers to attend a meeting and asked them to provide food for all the people there. That infuriated the people, who chased him away.



Earlier in a nearby village, the residents beat up two Maoist party members, Padam Bhandari and Gopi Lal Giri, while they were holding a public meeting. The villagers were reopening the doors of the Village Development Committee offices (which had been shut by the Maoists earlier). The locals decided it was they who had the right to decide whether or not the VDC office should be closed, and agreed that it was not proper to lock up the buildings. The Maoists realised that there was little they could do and are now returning the papers they had stolen from the offices. They do this at night fearing that the people, who will definitely beat them up, might catch them.