CK Lal's transition from political analyst to economic guru is understandable ('Minding business', State of the State, #319). Making sense of the political situation in the country is frustrating to say the least-like trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle with pieces from another set, eh Mr Lal? With all his analyses and predictions going haywire, what could he do but resort to quoting economic facts and figures that he can always blame on someone else, should they turn out to be incorrect.

Still, this is much better than having him dish out political lectures in a dal-bhat-tarkari/ tarkari-bhat-dal/ bhat-dal-tarkari fashion, endlessly extolling the virtues of democracy, how it should be practiced, what it is all about, and so on and so forth.

P Subodh,

Lagankhel