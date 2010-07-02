Ncell is introducing a bundled offer of handsets along with SIM cards. Subscribers can purchase a black and white ZTE mobile set designed to work with Ncell SIM cards with Rs 99 of talk time at the price of Rs 999 only, plus tax. The colour sets are available at Rs 1199 plus tax. This offer will be in effect from this week onwards in all of Nepal except Bagmati zone.

Ncell is also introducing 981 indexes for its subscribers along with the older 980 index. With the new 981 numbers, it will not be necessary to add 0 before dialing another number.

Luxury ride

Laxmi Intercontinental, an official partner of Hyundai for Nepal, introduced the all new Sonata. The model delivers a powerful performance through its 2.0 Liter Theta II and multi-power injection petrol engine, generating a maximum output of 165 ps and maximum torque of 20.2 kgf-m. Sonata is available in 2 variants, GL and GLS, at Rs 4,495,000 and Rs 5,095,000.

New store

A new Samsonite and American Tourister showroom has been opened in Pokhara. The 800 square foot store will put on display all the latest products from both the brands including soft and hard luggage, business and computer bags, casual bags, and other travel accessories. The brands have five showrooms in Kathmandu.

Canada dreams

Everest immigration and Legal Services is organising a nationwide convention on migration to Canada. Milan Karki, first Migration Advisor from Nepal, will be travelling through the major cities to give counselling on the legal provisions and procedures for migrating to Canada. The session will be broadcasted live from Nepal Televison. The convention will start on 3 July in Kathmandu and fan across Biratnagar, Chitwan, Butwal and Dhangadi to conclude on 24 July in Pokhara.

All exchanged

Sipridi Trading's 18-day Mega Exchange Camp concluded its tour from Butwal, Pokhara, Narayanghat, Birganj, Dharan, Biratnagar and Birtamod to Kathmandu this week. A total of 104 vehicles were sold during the camp.

Saving option

Siddhartha Development Bank's Siddhartha Retirement Fund has introduced a new scheme, the 'Public Provident Fund', for people with taxable income. The fund allows its holders to regularly deposit a portion of their income, the yearly total of which should equal one-third of their yearly earnings or Rs 300,000, whichever is less.

Sexy, smart and tough

On the heels of the success of Cruze, Chevrolet launched a new sporty hatchback, Beat, from the 300 series. With the tagline 'sexy, smart and tough' the new mini-car is available in 3 variants: Base PS, LS and the fully loaded LT. Vijay Motors will be its sole distributor in Nepal.