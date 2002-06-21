Some good news for users of the Nepal Telecommunications Corporation's (NTC) mobile telephone service. The new NTC telephone tariffs that came into effect Saturday include a roughly 33 percent reduction on mobile telephony. Local telephone bills could also get smaller, because the NTC has introduced different rates to bill calls made at different times of the day. You can get to make longer calls for less during the late hours, when a single call can now be as long as eight minutes. During the 8AM-6PM peak telephone usage hours, on the other hand, the effective billing minute will be two minutes on the clock. The corporation has also slashed the rates for international and domestic long-distance calls. Several other charges have also been reduced but the same taxes apply.