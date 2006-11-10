Every time we win the inter-school Subroto Cup in India, I feel ashamed to be a Nepali. We win because we've been cheating. We send our National Under-14 and National Under-17 teams to play against school teams from India. Ganesh Thapa and his colleagues sent the ANFA team disguised as Noble Academy this year, and other schools in the past.

We are teaching our kids to cheat. I'm sure all students know what's going on. On top of that, we are denying some deserving school in India the chance to win the trophy as well as the prize monies of IRs 50,000 and IRs 30,000.

Ganesh Thapa was a great striker and has been doing a good job as president of ANFA. But he needs to put an end to this shameful practice. Let's teach our kids to be honest. Ashutosh Tiwari is right ('At any cost', Strictly Business, #320). We don't have to win at all costs.

Dinesh Rai,

Naxal

