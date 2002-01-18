I liked the checklist of ten points in your editorial ("The morning after", #76) that urgently need government intervention. But I doubt if anyone in government is reading it, or even if someone is, that they are actually going to take those pointers. Maybe Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba doesn't have the attention span to read all ten points and should just do something about your number ten: "Show us some proof that we have a government."



Rabin Gurung

Pokhara