CHECKLIST

I agree with your checklist ('Checklist', #412). The prime minister should have a clear vision, mission, goal and objectives to transform Nepal into a prosperous country.

Min Magar,

email

* I do want to hope that bad days for democracy have not started with Pushpa Kamal Dahal becoming the PM. I hope he understands that Zimbabwe can be the worst scenario. The power sharing by UML and MJF without resolving the issue of PLA and YCL was a colossal blunder. The Maoists should have been disarmed before being given executive powers. There is now a big danger of a drift into totalitarianism. Let us be vigilant about the agenda of the Maoist-led government and any coercion.

Alok,

email

* Pushpa Kamal is about to find out that it's more difficult to build than to destroy ('Comrade Prachanda to Prime Minister Dahal', #413). This is where all Communist regimes have failed: they have successfully destroyed the status quo while failing to construct a functioning polity which promotes inclusive growth and development and ensures fundamental rights of all to practice their faith and protects their basic rights. Either the Maoists should abdicate their dubious label of 'Maoism' or we are back to business as usual: political demagoguery and ideology at complete odds with the realities of the 21st century.

Name withheld

* At last, after 14,000 people killed, Prachanda has become Pushpa Kamal Dahal the prime minister. Most of those who died were poor Nepalis from indigenous communities. He is now the most powerful man in Nepal and says he is the right person to develop Nepal. Will he make up for all the death and destruction, will he be a government only for Maoist supporters? Will he turn Nepal into Cuba or North Korea? Now we will know. He should stop being populist and bring genuine development programs to win the trust of the Nepali people.

N Sherpa,

Finland

* Governments we've always had. What we didn't have was governance. We have always had the same bunch of people running the show for the last two decades, the so-called left and so-called right. Those at the centre were left with problems that the governments wouldn't give rats about. This time around there's a different team at the helm. Although the violent path they took cannot be justified, the Maoists do seem to have a strategy: they understand coordination and have planned accordingly. They need to challenge the status quo through a new model of governance, policy making and rapid economic growth. Policies that impact the poorest, projects that deliver directly at the grassroots, economic activities that improve people's lives.

Name withheld,

email

NEPAL AIRLINES

I agree with Capt Kul Bahadur Limbu and his plans ('Blue skies ahead', #413) but it is not always correct to blame politicians. Capt Limbu is an operational man and knows the airline business but he should also investigate his own sales, admin and finance where more than 50 per cent of the corruption takes place. That is where streamlining should start.

Kaji,

email

* I wish Capt Limbu the best of luck. One of the main services of Nepal Airlines are its domestic routes which still regularly serves remote areas. If profitable international routes can subsidise an efficient, affordable domestic sector, there would be many benefits for rural communities. It would also help promote tourism in remote areas, as Nepal Airlines is more reasonably priced than overpriced private operators even for non-Nepalis

M Smith,

email

* Capt Limbu should start by stopping the tradition of sacrificing goats when one of his jet engines needs to be repaired. Concentrate on profitable routes with more flights to Delhi, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. Improve the image of the airlne by flying on time and pay due respect to Nepali passengers.

Nima Sherpa,

USA

* Clean seat covers, carpets, no peanuts, tray tables that fold, slimmer and younger flight attendants.

K Gurung,

Hong Kong