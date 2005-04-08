I was delighted to see the Chelis rear their heads again ('Make peace, not love', #240) but very disappointed at the failure of their aesthetic analysis. They nominate the first vice-chairman (and it is still unclear to readers such as myself whether this means Bista or Giri) as the sexiest member of the cabinet. As any Cheli should know, power and sexiness go hand in hand. But my central question is: why was the chairman bypassed? Even a recent BBC piece pointed out how svelte and slim he looks. The Chelis have revealed their basic lack of understanding of what Nepali women actually want. Nepali women want real men who rule-not this nonsense about constituent shonstituent assemblies.



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