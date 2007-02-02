Under license from Nepal Rastra Bank, International Money Express (IME) has started providing traveller's cheques and US dollars at its Kantipath branch. The IME has been in the foreign currency exchange business since 2000 and began remittance services in 2002.Amravati Travels has signed a general sales agency agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways and Hong Kong Dragon Airlines (Dragonair). Amravati Travels has been Cathay Pacific's general sales agent in Nepal since 1978, and was also a passenger sales agent for Dragonair. Following the integration of Dragonair intoCathay Pacific in September 2006, Amravati now represents the both airlines in their first combined office in the Indian subcontinent.Fem Bleach India's new Fem Face of the Month competition gives contestants a chance to win lifesize photo prints from Digi Plus and a Haier washing machine. Entrants must place a photograph with their name, address, and phone number written on the back in one of the various drop boxes in around the Valley.Anurag International's latest offerings, Calibre whiskey and gin, are a mixture of high quality Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and imported malt spirits. The Calibre line is available in full, half, and quarter pack sizes, for Rs 246, Rs 124, and Rs 63.75 respectively.