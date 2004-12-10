If you thought that ordering a glass of Horlicks at a posh bar might make you look like a fool, you're wrong, for the 130-year-old energy drink has been branded as the coolest drink of the world. According to The Sun, the world's trendiest bars, clubs and hotels are serving the old barley bedtime favourite instead of caffeine-packed coffee and tea. Horlicks is now available at The Zetter, Clerkenwell, Central London, voted among the world's 50 coolest hotels and the Groucho club in Soho. The drink is also on the menu of Rivington bar in Shoreditch, East London and Mayfair's Embassy Club, the haunt of 'bling bling' footballers which offers Horlicks so they can get a good kip before a game.