Alerted by WHO this week about bird flu, the government has banned the import of chicken, ducks and other birds and their eggs from outside the country. A chicken task force headed by the Animal Health Service Department will tackle any potential outbreak. A quarantine office at the cargo section of Kathmandu airport will keep a lookout. However, officials told us Nepal doesn't have the equipment to test doubtful cases. "For now all we can do is stop the import of poultry and eggs," said Deb Raj Adhikary at the department. Local poultry supplies meet most domestic demand, but Nepal imports some chicken, ducks and eggs from Thailand and Germany.